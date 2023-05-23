E-Auto Suffers Damage After Hitting Under Construction Chariot In Puri

Puri: While the construction of chariot for the world famous Rath Yatra is going on in full swing at the Yard (Ratha Khala) on Bada danda, a minor mishap took place today at the construction yard when an electric auto rickshaw hit the under construction chariot of Devi Subhadra, called Darpa Dalan or Deba Dalan.

The battery operated vehicle hit the front axle of the chariot.

No damage to the chariot has been reported. However, the front light of the vehicle was broken in the accident. Eyewitness said the accident happened due to the negligence of the driver.

The world famous Ratha Yatra of the sibling deities will be held on June 20. The carpenters (Maharana servitors) are engaged in the work of making chariots at the yard in front of the temple office.