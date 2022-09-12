E-auction of 10 Commercial Coal Mines to Start Tomorrow

New Delhi: Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal had invited bids for coal mines for commercial coal mining. Technical evaluation of bids has been completed and forward e-auction for 10 coal mines will be launched tomorrow.

E-auction for eight coal mines will be conducted on 13th September and for two coal mines on 14th September, 2022. Total peak rate capacity (PRC) of the mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 million ton per annum.

The Nominated Authority, Ministry of coal has till now successfully auctioned 43 coal mines with PRC of 85.54 million ton per annum.