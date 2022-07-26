Dyson Launches V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner In India: Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Dyson has recently introduced a new vacuum cleaner, V15 Detect Cord-Free, in the Indian market. The Dyson V15 Detect comes with “Laser Dust Detection” and a piezo sensor to help detect dust and measure how much dust has been vacuumed up by the device.

Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner price and availability

As far as price is concerned, the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum costs Rs 62,900 in India. It will be available for purchase in India starting July 25 at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.

Dyson V15 Detect features

The Dyson V15 Detect Cord-Free vacuum cleaner comes with Laser Dust Detection to detect the dust particles that are not noticed by traditional cleaners. In addition, the offering by Dyson also has a green laser diode integrated with the slim fluffy cleaner head placed at a 1.5-degree angle for best cleaning results.

The Dyson C15 Detect also has a Piezo Sensor that aids in keeping track of the detected dust. It also offers details like how much dust has been removed. Even the size of the dust particles is also shown on the LCD screen. The suction power of the cleaner is increased as soon as it detects a high concentration of dust particles. After that, the suction power is automatically reduced.

It offers a run time of around 60 minutes in a single go. The cleaner also gets an advanced five-stage filtration system to capture the 99.99% particles. It wipes off the smaller ones(up to 0.3 microns in size) too.

The Dynamic Load Sensing (DLS) technology is meant to intelligently adjust it according to the different floor types. This eradicates the requirement of switching power modes and the heads of the cleaner. It also has a few more features like a click-in battery, 240AW suction power, no-touching bin emptying, wall dock support, etc.