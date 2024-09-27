Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Smt Pravati Parida today flagged off the Heritage Super Bike Rally from Dhauli, Bhubaneswar on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

In her X, Smt Parida wrote, “Today, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, I flagged off the Heritage Super Bike Rally from Dhauli, aiming to create awareness about Odisha Tourism”.

Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Tourism Balwant Singh, Director of Tourism Samarth Verma, Khurda Collector and DCM Chanchal Rana were also present there.