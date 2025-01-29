Deputy CM KV Singh Deo visited the Energy Pavilion at Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave, where he experienced Odisha’s remarkable strides in smart energy solutions, renewable power, and digital innovations.

The pavilion highlights ground-breaking advancements such as Advance grid management, real-time energy monitoring and smart meters, reflecting the state’s vision for a future-ready power sector.

Praising the event, he remarked, “I am pleased to witness the vibrant stalls at Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave. The event is a true testament to Odisha’s innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and boundless potential. Proud to see our state shaping the future of business and industry.”

The Energy Pavilion serves as a key platform to showcase Odisha’s commitment to sustainable and technology-driven energy solutions. From automation in power distribution to advancements in green hydrogen and solar energy integration, the pavilion demonstrates how Odisha is leveraging cutting-edge technologies to build a robust and resilient energy ecosystem. This initiative not only supports the state’s economic growth but also reinforces its position as a leader in clean and smart energy solutions.