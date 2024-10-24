Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo visited the regions of Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Rajkanika, Aul and Pentha in Kendrapara district to personally oversee the situation and inspect the Ashraya centres.

Reviewed the on-ground preparations and addressed local concerns, ensuring that all safety protocols and essential services were in place.

Dy CM Singh Deo said:

Our priority remains the well-being of our people, guaranteeing secure shelters, food supplies, and medical aid during this critical period. The strength and unity of our community are truly inspiring, and together, we will rise above these challenges. Let’s continue to stand by one another with resilience and hope.

The Dy CM also directed the Tata Power officials to restore the electricity post-cyclonic situation in an emergency manner. Likewise, he asked the farmers to avail insurance in case of crop loss due to the cyclone or heavy rain. For this, they have to first report to the agriculture department about their crop losses.

Collector Kendrapara, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, District Agriculture Officer and officials from Tata Power were present.

