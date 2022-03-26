Dwayne Johnson’s Movies That Fans Must Watch Right Away

New Delhi: Dwayne Johnson has come a long way from WWE. Today, he is one of the highest-grossing box-office stars and bankable actors we have. Here’s a list of Dwayne Johnson movies that you should add to your watchlist:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

One cannot have a movies list of Dwayne Johnson without Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle topping the list. The third instalment in the Jumanji franchise, the film was loved by the audience and critics alike. With Dwayne Johnson’s multi-layered performance paired with the perfect comic timing, you should be thankful that the next instalment is in the making.

The Rundown

The Rock played Beck, an ambitious chef who is striving to save enough money to start his own restaurant, in this action-adventure film. With financial concerns on his mind, he is persuaded to bring home a mobster’s kid, portrayed by American Pie’s Seann William Scott, who proves to be an excellent scene partner for the then-unknown buddy action actor. Beck is without a doubt one of Dwayne Johnson’s most badass movie characters to date, providing The Rock with a memorable ‘cool dudes don’t look at explosions’ moment as he walks away from a fireball in slow motion.

Fast Five (2011)

Fast Five paved the path of stardom for The Rock in the film industry. He blew a breath of fresh air into the entire cast of the Fast And Furious franchise. This choice by the makers of the action film series pumped the entire franchise to the million-dollar franchise that it is today.

Moana (2016)

The Rock is also known for his distinctive voice along with his acting skills. His dubbing skills came in handy for Disney’s children’s fantasy film, Moana. Dwayne giving a voice to the cute Demigod Maui is one of his most beautiful and adorable performances until date.

Central Intelligence (2016)

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s unlikely pairing worked out brilliantly for this action-comedy. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year. Even though the plotline of the film received a lot of criticism, the lead cast carried the film on their shoulders and made it a huge hit.

Pain & Gain (2013)

Dwayne Johnson played a drug addict in this action flick alongside Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie. The performance that Dwayne delivers with Pain & Gain is one of his best till date. The Rock’s fellow WWE superstar Kurt Angle also had a cameo role in the film.

The Game Plan

In this lighthearted, middle-of-the-road family comedy, Johnson portrays a selfish football player who discovers he has a daughter and must care for her on his own. Johnson finally learns a good lesson about parenting, and of course, he ends up wearing a tutu since filmmakers thought putting him in a tutu was the funniest thing ever for a few years. Fortunately, Johnson and his teenage co-star Madison Pettis are incredibly likeable together, and they make this very familiar formula work as well as anybody could wish.