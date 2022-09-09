Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam New Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The ‘Black Adam’ new trailer has been released in 4 different languages. Today, Warner Bros. released the second full trailer, announcing the release to be on 21st October 2022.

Dwayne Johnson shared the trailer on his Instagram account as well saying, “The second trailer for BLACK ADAM is here In theatres on October 21. A new era in the DC Universe has begun”.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Watch Black Adam Trailer here-

Talking about the film, Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.