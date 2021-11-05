Dwayne Bravo confirms retirement from international cricket

Dubai: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has confirmed that he will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of West Indies’ T20 World Cup campaign.

Bravo, 38, came out of retirement in 2019 to aid West Indies’ defence of the T20 title they won five years ago. The allrounder, who has appeared at all seven T20 World Cups and helped West Indies to lift the trophy in 2012 and 2016, has 90 T20I caps for his country as well as more than 500 appearances in the format overall.

“I think the time has come,” Bravo said. “I’ve had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.

“To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain [Daren Sammy] on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it.”

West Indies will play their final Group 1 game against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, with Bravo admitting “it wasn’t the World Cup we wanted”.

Defending champion West Indies was eliminated from semifinal contention after losing to Sri Lanka.

Bravo had a below-par tournament in the United Arab Emirates, scoring just 16 runs in four group games and picked up only two wickets.

West Indies only beat Bangladesh and lost to England, South Africa and Sri Lanka in four group games.