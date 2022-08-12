Dwayne Bravo Becomes Only Cricketer To Pick 600 Wickets In T20

New Delhi: Veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday became the first-ever cricketer to pick 600 wickets in his T20 cricket.

He achieved the feat during the match between Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles in the second edition of men’s Hundred at the Kennington Oval in London.

While Bravo now has 600 wickets in T20 cricket, becoming the first ever cricketer to reach the feat, Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan stands next on the list with 466 wickets, followed by Sunil Narine (460 wickets).

Bravo has played for almost 22 teams in T20 cricket. He has picked 78 wickets in 91 matches for West Indies and the remaining 522 wickets have been picked across his franchise cricket career. 154 of those wickets have been picked for Chennai Super Kings, the most he has managed for any franchise in his career.