Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati No More

New Delhi: Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanan Saraswati passed away in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur. He was 99.

Swaroopanand Saraswati was born Pothiram Upadhyay in 1924 at Dighori village of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh.

A direct disciple of Shankaracharya Brahmananda Saraswati of Jyotir Math and of Shankaracharya Krishnabodha Ashrama of Jyotir Math (1953–1973), in 1950 his Guru Brahmananda made him a Dandi Sannyasi.

Swami Swaroopanand became president of the Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad, established by Swami Karpatri. On Swami Krishnabodha Ashrama’s demise in 1973 the title of Shankaracharya (disputed) of Jyotir Math, Badrinath passed to Swami Swaroopanand. In 1982, he also became the Shankaracharya of Dwarka peeth.