DVF Jawans Carry Ailing Man On Cot For 2 Km In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawans carried an elderly man for nearly 2 km to admit in a hospital. The incident was reported from Kamarpalli village under Mathili block in Malkangiri district.

Reportedly, the jawans of DVF were informed the ailing old man identified as Apu Padiami was suffering from acute pain while they were engaged in a public awareness camp.

The jawans rushed to the old man’s house to make arrangements for admitting him to the hospital at Mathili. However, due to the absence of a motorable road the DVF jawans arranged a cot and carried the old man for nearly 2 km to approach the main road.

From there Padiami was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Mathili. His condition was later stated to be normal.