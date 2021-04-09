Dutee Chand To Receive Chhattisgarh Veerni Award

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter from Odisha Dutee Chand will be conferred with Chhattisgarh Veerni Award.

The press release of the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said that the Jakarta Asian Games silver-medalist in 100 and 200 metres was shortlisted for the award for her contribution to sports.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the inaugural edition of the awards ceremony will be held virtually on April 14.

The award, instituted by the Chhattisgarh state government, recognises the contribution of Indian women in different fields, including sports.