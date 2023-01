New Delhi: India’s top sprinter Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibitive substance following which she has been handed a provisional suspension.

Chand is an Asian Games silver medallist and World University Games champion in the 100m.

The 26-year-old Olympian is also the national record holder in the indoor 60m with 7.28s which came at the Indoor Asians in Doha in 2016.

More details awaited.