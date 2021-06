Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter from Odisha Dutee Chand secured Tokyo Olympics berth in both 100 m and 200 m sprint events on the basis of world rankings.

Dutee had set national record in women’s 100 metre sprint event with 11.17 seconds at Indian Grand Prix-IV organised by the Athletics Federation of India in Patiala on June 21.

However, she missed the Olympic qualification time by 0.02 seconds.