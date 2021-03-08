Dutee Chand in Indian Universities Team for World University Games 2021 in China

Bhubaneswar: The 31st World University Games is scheduled to be held at Chengdu (China) from 18th – 29th August 2021, in this connection selection trials of the Indian Universities Athletics (M&W) Teams organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is held at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar from 08th – 10th March 2021.

The selection panel appointed by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) includes Mrs. Anuradha Biswal, Olympian, Member of Khelo India East Zone Talent Identification Committee for Athletics; Mr. Sanjay Garnaik, Chief Athletic Coach KIIT, Member of Khelo India Talent Identification Development Committee for Athletics, Former National Chief Coach Junior & SAI Coach; Prof. Binu George Varghese, Professor & Director of Physical Education and Sports Sciences Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala; Prof. Deepak B. Mane, Director, Board of Sports Savitribai Phule Pune University; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director Sports & School of Yoga cum Organizing Secretary, KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar.

A total of 185 players (101 Boys & 84 Girls) are participating in the selection trials. The players include many international stars that have represented India at Junior Asian Championship, Youth Asian Championship, Asian Games and various other international tournaments.

In the first day of the trials many athletes have displayed outstanding performances and achieved the FISU entry standards. Ms. Dutee Chand, Gold Medallist in the previous World University Games 2019 representing KIIT University participated in the selection trials of 100m women trials today and clocked a timing of 11.44secs. In the Long Jump Men Mr. Lokesh. S from Bengaluru City University jumped 7.93M which is better than the performance of last edition of WUG 2019 Napoli.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal conveyed his best wishes to Dutee and all the players who achieved the FISU entry standards for the World University Games 2021 Chengdu, China.