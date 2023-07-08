Dutch coalition government collapses in migration row

Netherlands: The Dutch government has collapsed because of a disagreement between coalition parties over asylum policies, Prime Minster Mark Rutte has said.

The four parties were unable to find agreement in crisis talks chaired by Mr Rutte on Friday.

The government was set up a year and a half ago but the parties have been opposed on migration for some time.

Local media reported fresh elections would likely be held in November.

Rutte, 56, the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader and one of Europe’s most experienced politicians, said days of crisis talks between the four parties failed to produce a deal.

They fell out over Rutte’s plans to tighten curbs on reuniting families of asylum seekers, a bid to curb numbers following a scandal last year over overcrowded migration centres.

“It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy,” Rutte, the leader of the centre-right VVD party, told a press conference after talks broke down.

“This evening, we have unfortunately reached the conclusion that the differences are insurmountable. For this reason, I will shortly present my written resignation to the king in the name of the whole government.”

The government later confirmed he had presented his resignation and would visit King Willem-Alexander on Saturday.

The coalition was Rutte’s fourth since he took office in 2010. But it had only taken office in January 2022 after a record 271 days of negotiations and was deeply divided on many issues.

Rutte — dubbed “Teflon Mark” after the non-stick pan coating for his ability to avoid political catastrophe — added that he had the “energy” to stand for a fifth term but that he had to “reflect” first.