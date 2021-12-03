Duronto Express Derailment: High-Level Enquiry Set Up To Ascertain Cause

Bhubaneswar: A high-level enquiry has been set up to ascertain the cause of 12246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Express derailment near Haridaspur Railway Station Yard, sources informed.

According to reports, two front wheels of high capacity parcel van of 12246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Express derailed while passing through Haridaspur Railway Station Yard at 11:14 hrs today.

The affected coach was next to Engine and fortunately, no injury or causality were reported with all passengers safe., sources added.

All passenger coaches were connected with another engine and send to the destination. The incident did not affect the movement of train services of Kharagpur – Bhubaneswar mainline as the restoration of the affected coaches were done with immediate effect.

Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road with high level Officers team with ART reached the spot for rerailment of the affected Parcel Van.

The Express departed from Haridaspur Station at 2.30 pm and rerailment completed at 2.35 pm.

Also Read: Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Express Derails Near Haridaspur