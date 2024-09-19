New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message at World Food India 2024 said that it was a pleasure to learn about the organisation of World Food India 2024.

He conveyed greetings and best wishes to all the participants who have come from various parts of the world.

The Prime Minister said that the participation of several nations showcases World Food India 2024 as a vibrant platform for the brightest minds from the global food industry, academia and research to make the most of increasing opportunities, share and engage in two-way learning from each other’s experiences.

Prime Minister stated that India has a vibrant and diverse food culture. The backbone of the Indian food ecosystem is the farmer. It is farmers who have ensured the creation of nutritious and delicious traditions of culinary excellence. We are supporting their hard work with innovative policies and focused implementation, he said.

PM in his message further said that in the modern era, through progressive agricultural practices, strong administrative frameworks and cutting-edge technologies, our effort is to ensure that India sets global benchmarks for innovation, sustainability and safety in the food sector.

He stated that during the last 10 years, we have introduced wide-ranging reforms to transform the food processing sector. Through multi-dimensional initiatives such as 100% FDI in food processing, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises, and Production Linked Incentive scheme for food processing industries, we are creating a strong ecosystem of modern infrastructure, robust supply chains and employment generation across the country, he said.

Shri Narendra Modi said that an important part of our vision is to empower small enterprises. We want our MSMEs to flourish and become an integral part of the global value chain and at the same time, encourage women to become micro entrepreneurs. He emphasized that at such a juncture, World Food India is an ideal platform for us to work with the world through B2B interactions and exhibitions, Reverse Buyer-Seller meets, and country, state and sector-specific sessions.

Additionally, the organisation of the Global Food Regulators Summit by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India – FSSAI will bring together global regulators including WHO, FAO and several prestigious domestic institutes to discuss a wide gamut of issues such as food safety, quality standards and best practices, the PM said.

PM Shri Narendra Modi said that he was sure that important topics such as food irradiation to enhance food safety and reduce food wastage, plant-based proteins to promote nutrition and sustainability, as well as the circular economy, would be showcased. Let us march ahead and realize the dream of building a sustainable, safe, inclusive and nutritious world, he said.

A high-level CEO roundtable under the co-chairpersonship of Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal and Minister, of Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan was organized today. It focuses on promoting investment and enhancing Ease of Doing Business and was attended by over 100 CXOs.

The roundtable was also graced by the presence of the Minister of State for Food Processing & Railways, Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, Shri TG Bharath, Minister of Industries and Commerce, Andhra Pradesh and Shri Raghavji Patel, Minister of Agriculture, Gujarat and senior officials from various Ministries of Government of India and State Governments.

Minister of New and Renewable Energy, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Pralhad Joshi along with Minister, Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan and Minister of State, Food Processing Industries & Railways, Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, inaugurated the 3rd edition of the Mega food event ‘World Food India 2024’ today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. They also visited the exhibition areas. The event will be held from 19th to 22nd September 2024.

Addressing the gathering at World Food India 2024, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Pralhad Joshi welcomed global dignitaries and highlighted India’s remarkable journey in achieving food security, sustainability, and innovation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to secure good quality food for domestic and global consumers, ensuring a hunger-free world. He emphasized ensuring the welfare of farmers through initiatives aimed at boosting incomes, improving access to technology and providing fair prices for their produce.

Shri Chirag Paswan mentioned that the 3rd edition of World Food India marks a pivotal moment in India’s journey as a global leader in the food processing industry. The event showcases India’s transformation into a food processing powerhouse, bringing together international partners, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. Highlighting India’s economic resilience and growth, he mentioned that the food processing sector has become a key contributor to driving exports, employment, and income for farmers. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and technology, the event underscores India’s commitment to shaping the future of global food security, supported by enabling policies and initiatives. Mr Paswan also underscored the importance of global collaboration, innovation, and investment in shaping the future of the food industry, positioning India as a key player in the global market while fostering economic growth and environmental stewardship.

Shri Ravneet Singh in his address highlighted India’s emergence as a global leader in the food processing sector, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and shared prosperity. He said that the government is focusing on sustainability, championing efforts to reduce food waste, embrace renewable energy, and promote eco-friendly practices.

One of the major highlights of the event was the inauguration of more than 50 MOFPI-supported food processing units under the PLIS and PMKSY schemes of MoFPI, disbursement of credit-linked subsidies to 25,000 PMFME beneficiaries and the sanction of seed capital to 70,000 SHG members.

As part of the Startup Grand Challenge to promote innovation in waste management, efficient water use and novel food processing technologies, the winners of the challenge were awarded during the event. The Ministry will provide financial as well as incubation support through NIFTEM-Kundli to the winners.

The event is going to serve as a major networking and business platform for government bodies, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector.

Various pavilions including startup and technology are set up to showcase the innovation and strength of the Indian food processing industry. A Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is being organized in conjunction with World Food India from 20th – 21st September 2024. The summit will focus on food safety, quality standards, and best practices, with participants from global food regulators, WHO, FAO, and domestic & international institutes.

The event is going to witness the hosting of over 40 sessions focusing on various aspects of the food processing industry, emphasizing quality assurance and innovations in machinery and technology. The event is poised to host participants from over 90 countries globally, 1000 buyers for the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet and CEOs of prominent food processing companies.

Japan has collaborated with MoFPI as the Partner country, while Vietnam and Iran are the event’s Focus countries. In terms of domestic participation, about 26 State & Union Territories are participating as well as 18 union ministries and allied government bodies.