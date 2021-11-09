Durga Temple loot: 6 hrs Attabira bandh over alleged failure in arresting culprits

Bargarh: Attabira locals observed 6-hour (6AM-12PM) bandh in the town today protesting alleged failure of police in nabbing miscreants involved in loot from Maa Durga Temple two months ago.

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly looted donation box and gold and silver ornaments from Durga temple in September.

According to sources, when temple priest Dharani Mishra came to perform the rituals of the deities in the morning, he found the main gate opened and the ornaments of the idols missing.

Since the temple is located near the Attabira police station, it is suspected to be a well-planned burglary.