Durga Idol Height Row: Orissa HC Reserves Judgement

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on the writ petition by the Balu Bazaar Puja Committee challenging the state government’s order restricting the height of the idol of Goddess Durga to four feet.

Reportedly, the Balubazar Puja Committee challenged the Odisha SRC’s notice and knocked on the door of the High Court seeking permission to maintain the height of the idol as before.

In its pray, the Puja committee had urged the Court to direct the Cuttack district administration and the State government to permit the continuation of the tradition of Durga Puja mandap.

According to the state government’s orders for the festive season, pujas shall be conducted in indoor-like conditions only for observance of rituals without public participation, pomp, and grandeur. Besides, Puja pandals/mandaps shall be covered on three sides and the 4th side shall also be covered in a way not to allow any public view of the idols. There shall be no darshan by public/devotee and the size of the idol should be less than 4 feet.