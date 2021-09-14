Durga Idol Height Row Lands In Orissa High Court

Cuttack: Demand for the increase in Maa Durga idol height issue has taken a new turn after Cuttack’s one of the oldest Puja committees– Balu Bazar Puja Committee on Tuesday filed a petition regarding the same.

Filing a petition in the HC, the puja committee demanded the preservation of the 500-year-old tradition of the Millennium city.

Durga Puja committees have been demanding the state government to reconsider its decision on restriction on the height of idols of Goddess Durga and conduct of rituals behind the curtain.

Several Durga puja committees of Cuttack have decided to approach Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to seek relaxation on Durga idol height restriction.

Earlier, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena announced the state government’s decision to restrict the height of Durga idols within four feet in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of public health.

Following this, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab had also termed the state government’s decision as ‘ridiculous’ and also suggested the locals challenge it in court.