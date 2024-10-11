Bhubaneswar: Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami are the last and final two days of Durga Puja, which hold considerable significance and are the heart of the Shardiya Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations.

This year, in 2024, the nine-day festival of Navratri began on October 3, with the five-day festival of Durga Puja celebrations starting on October 9, and finally concluding on October 12, coinciding with Vijayadashmi, commonly known as Dusherra.

Filled with rituals, prayers, and cultural vibrancy, the festival marks the victory of good over evil, with Goddess Durga defeating the buffalo demon Mahishasura, in addition to celebrating Goddess Durga’s homecoming to her maternal home, the mortal realm.

These two days are significant in the Hindu festival, which honours the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Here’s all you need to know.

In 2024, Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami will both be celebrated on the same day, i.e. Friday, October 11.

The auspicious timings for the day, as per Drik Panchang, are mentioned below:

Durga Ashtami (Maha Ashtami):

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:31 PM on Oct 10, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 12:06 PM on Oct 11, 2024

Maha Navami:

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Navami Tithi Begins: 12:06 PM on Oct 11, 2024

Navami Tithi Ends: 10:58 AM on Oct 12, 2024

Maha Durgaashtami or Maha Ashtami, is the second and last day of Durga Puja, a significant ritual that begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, involving nine small pots with nine Shaktis of Durga, worshipping all nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Maha Navami, is the third and last day of Navratri and Durga Puja, beginning with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, with Goddess Durga being worshipped as Mahisasuramardini, meaning the Annihilator of the Buffalo Demon.

It is believed that Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on this day. Upavas may be done on Ashtami Tithi, depending on the previous day’s Navami Tithi starting time. Durga Balidan is performed on Uday Vyapini Navami Tithi, with Aparahna Kaal being the most appropriate time. Navami Homa is a significant ritual during Durga Puja.

