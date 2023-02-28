Duplicate medicines worth Rs 2 lakh seized in Cuttack

Cuttack: Purighat police seized fake drugs from a pharmaceutical distributor in Cuttack city on Monday. The duplicate medicines have reportedly been recovered from Sri Distributors located at Town Hall Road under Purighat police limits in the city.

The police detained the proprietor of the drug distribution firm, identified Bijay Agarwal.

The raid was jointly conducted by the Drugs Control department and Purighat police. Counterfeit medicines worth Rs 2 lakh were seized during the raid.