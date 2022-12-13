Duplicate Liquor, Narcotics Drugs Worth Rs 3.57 Cr Seized In Special Drive

Bhubaneswar: In a special drive against illicit trafficking of Duplicate Liquor, Ganja and Heroin fixed from December 6 to December 12 by Ashish Kumar Singh, IPS, Excise Commissioner, Odisha, record numbers of 222 cases have been detected with the arrest of 230 persons.

In the special drive, 2197 Grams of Heroin, 786.64 KGs of Ganja, 70 Litres of Cough Syrup, 31 Litres of Spirit, 1861 Litres of Duplicate Foreign Liquor, 80 Litres of Duplicate Country Liquor, 311 Litres of Adulterated Foreign Liquor and 241 Litres of Non-Duty Paid Foreign Liquor were seized. 32 numbers of vehicle were also seized. The approximate value of the seized articles is 3.57 Crores.

It is pertinent to mention here that till the month of November 2022(Eight months), 1141 number of cases have been filed under NDPS Act with the arrest of 1304 persons and seizure of 27471 KGs Ganja, 22149 Grams Heroin and 633 Litres of Cough Syrup with approximate value of 49.7 Crores.

Last year till the month of November, 2021 (Eight months), 466 number cases were detected with the arrest of 548 persons and seizure of 18264 KGs Ganja, 9484 Grams Heroin and 518 Litres of Cough Syrup with approximate value of 27.84 Crores. This year 145% more number of cases have been detected than that of last year.