Duplicate Cigarette Factory Busted In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) along with the Info Valley Police have busted a duplicate cigarette manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The factory owner identified as Raja Rao, a resident of Ganjam, has been apprehended.

According to reports, the officials conducted a raid at a factory situated in Alakar village under Chhatabar panchayat and seized fake cigarettes worth over Rs 3 Lakh.

The cops have also detained the owner of the factory for interrogation.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.