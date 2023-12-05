Dunki Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Promise an Emotional End to 2023

Mumbai; After releasing the teaser and two songs, the trailer of Dunki was unveiled as Drop 4 on Tuesday. Dunki marks the maiden collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga… apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a… pic.twitter.com/gEnhzHFJKZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 5, 2023

The trailer offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

Encapsulating all the myriad emotions in one frame, this heart-warming tale follows four friends on an extraordinary journey to foreign lands, filled with challenges and life-changing experiences.

Dunki is Shah Rukh’s third film of the year. Earlier this year, he entertained audiences with his action-packed roles in Pathaan and Jawan.

Produced by Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is slated to release in cinemas on December 21 on the occasion of Christmas.

Dunki features a cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. It is written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. Joining the duo is writer Kanika Dhillon.