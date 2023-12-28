Dunki crosses 150 Cr. mark in India, 300 Cr. mark globally in just 7 days

With its heartwarming story and amazing performance of the cast, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has indeed touched the hearts of audiences across the world. The film has made a profound connection with audiences worldwide who are connecting unanimously.

Attracting a huge crowd of family audience to the theaters, Dunki has impressed audiences of all age groups. This has made the film set its strong place at the worldwide box office by crossing the 150 Cr. mark in India and the 300 Cr. mark globally in just 7 days for a single language film.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.