Dunki Continues To Win Hearts, Crosses 400 Cr. Worldwide!

Dunki is indeed enjoying a phenomenal run in the theaters. People across age groups, families along with their loved ones continue to enjoy this heart-warming film, through the holiday season.

The strong word of mouth has constantly fuelled the film, with families thronging the theaters for pure feel-good cinema! Resulting in commercial and cricial acclaim for Dunki. The film has garnered an impressive 400.40cr worldwide, crossing the 400cr barrier and is all set to cross 200cr at the indian box office.

With Dunki’s fabulous success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. Pathaan grossed 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed 400 Cr. keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

It’s 400+ Cr. for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki at the global box office. The film has indeed stuck the right chords amongst audiences worldwide who are finding it immensely relatable, evoking a feel-good factor that reminds them of their homeland or the feeling of being away from one’s home.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki now running in theaters successfully.

Our Banda and his ullu de patthe are reaching new heights at the Box Office with your endless love. 🕺 Book your tickets right away!https://t.co/DIjTgPqLDI Watch #Dunki – In Cinemas Now! pic.twitter.com/9b4kOcplOj — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 2, 2024

