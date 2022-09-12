Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanvantary’s Chup Song Gaya Gaya Gaya Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist starring Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanvantary have released the first song from the film titled ‘Gaya Gaya Gaya’ and it essentially gives us a twist of romance and thrill.

The song comes from the incredible direction of Music Director Amit Trivedi and is woven by lyricist Swanand Kirkire. The composition is recorded in the melodious voices of Rupali Moghe and Shashwat Singh, and perfectly compliments the essence of the mentally stimulating movie.

Check out the song:

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and Music Director is Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanvilkar and Aman Pant. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are Co-Producers of the film. The music is on Saregamapa. The film is set to release on September 23 and end all of its fans’ built-up intrigue!