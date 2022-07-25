Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandann’s ‘Sita Ramam’ Trailer Released!

New Delhi: The makers of Sita Ramam have now unveiled the trailer from the film. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, the love drama is set to release on August 5.

Check out the trailer below:

The video gives us a glimpse of the life of an orphan Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), and what unfolds after he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. The letter is followed by a meeting, which later blossoms into love. After spending a lovely time together, the lovebirds have to face distance as the army officer heads for his posting in Kashmir. He writes a letter to his ladylove, but it fails to reach her. After almost 2 decades Rashmika Mandanna (Afreen) and Tharun Bhascker are given the responsibility of finally delivering this letter to Sita. They are unable to find her and hence they choose to find Ram. However, it turns out to be more difficult than finding Sita. The biggest hurdle of all is Ram’s superior Brigadier Vishnu Sharma (Sumanth).

Talking about the film, Sita Ramam is billed to be an intense love drama. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanathi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The film also stars Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Bhoomika Chawla, and others will be seen in other important roles.