Dulquer Salmaan-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sita Ramam’ To Have Worldwide Digital Premiere On Prime Video

New Delhi: Telugu blockbuster “Sita Ramam” starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna is all set to stream globally on Prime Video from September 9, the platform announced Tuesday.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

</>

According to reports, the Hanu Raghavapudi directional unravels the mysterious love story of Lieutenant Ram (Salmaan), an orphan soldier whose life changes after receiving a letter from Sita (Thakur).

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the movie opened in theatres on August 5 to generally favourable reviews.