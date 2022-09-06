Sita Ramam
Dulquer Salmaan-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sita Ramam’ To Have Worldwide Digital Premiere On Prime Video

By Pragativadi News Service
71

New Delhi: Telugu blockbuster “Sita Ramam” starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna is all set to stream globally on Prime Video from September 9, the platform announced Tuesday.

According to reports, the Hanu Raghavapudi directional unravels the mysterious love story of Lieutenant Ram (Salmaan), an orphan soldier whose life changes after receiving a letter from Sita (Thakur).

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the movie opened in theatres on August 5 to generally favourable reviews.

