Dulquer Salmaan Pens A Cute Note For Wifey Amaal On Their Anniversary

New Delhi: The popular pan-Indian star Dulquer Salmaan is happily married to Amaal Sufiya, and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

On December 22, Thursday, Dulquer and Amaal celebrated 11 years of togetherness, and the actor wished his wife on social media with a lovely post.

Dulquer Salmaan also shared some unseen pictures with Amaal Sufiya. “Super late post ! But you know today’s been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram?” wrote the actor.

“Happy Eleven Years Am! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own,” added Dulquer Salmaan. “To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here’s to us!” he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

