Bengaluru: In a thrilling encounter at the Duleep Trophy 2024, India A emerged victorious over India D by a commanding 186 runs. The match, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, saw stellar performances from Tilak Varma and Shams Mulani, who played crucial roles in securing the win for India A.

Tilak Varma’s exceptional batting display was a highlight of the match. His composed and strategic innings laid a solid foundation for India A, allowing them to post a competitive total. Varma’s ability to handle pressure and his array of shots kept the opposition bowlers at bay, earning him accolades from teammates and spectators alike.

Shams Mulani, on the other hand, showcased his all-round prowess. Contributing significantly with both bat and ball, Mulani’s performance was instrumental in tilting the game in favor of India A. His disciplined bowling and timely wickets dismantled the batting lineup of India D, while his valuable runs added to the team’s total.

The match began with India A winning the toss and opting to bat first. They posted a formidable score, thanks to Varma’s brilliance and contributions from other key players. In response, India D struggled to build partnerships and succumbed to the relentless bowling attack led by Mulani.