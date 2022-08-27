Dua Lipa spills hotness with sexy pictures

New York: Dua Lipa, one of the most stylish young pop stars on the scene today, wore a few sexy outfits to celebrate turning 27, the most sheer of which basically looks like a body stocking.

The “Levitating” singer partied it up in a sheer little black dress with darker panels covering what needed to be covered, and the result is ridiculously hot. It also reminds me of that “inappropriate for someone else’s wedding” dress Kendall Jenner wore, although in this case, obviously, the birthday girl can wear whatever she darn well pleases.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa is savoring the end of the summer by spending some time on the water and officially becoming a #BoatGirl.

Dua wore a green bathing suit with coral and silver hibiscus flowers, a strappy contraption that appears to be a monokini designed to wrap around her body. She finished it off with a gold waist chain and large gold starfish earrings, striking a pose with model Sarah Lysander who worn a brown velour bikini top and orange bottoms with a pearl chain necklace.