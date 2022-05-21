DU Professor Arrested Over Facebook Post On Varanasi’s Gyanvapi

New Delhi: Associate professor of Delhi University’s Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a ‘Shivling’ found inside Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said.

Police said Mr Lal was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.

An FIR was lodged against Mr Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer.

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Mr Lal had recently shared a “derogatory, inciting and provocative tweet on the Shivling”.

Defending his post earlier, Mr Lal had said, “In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other’s sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself.”