DU Announces Open Book Exam Results For May-June Examinations

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) has announced the results of the recently concluded Open Book Examination (OBE) for several educational courses held in May-June 2021.

Reportedly, the courses for which the results have been declared include Master of Science (M. Electronics, M.Sc Genetics and B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry.

To check the results, the candidates need to enter their college names, exam sessions, roll numbers, and dates of birth on the website to get access to DU OBE Results. The candidates can also check and access DU Open Book Exam Result 2021 online via the link placed below as well.

Click Here To Check Result

As per reports, over 3 lakh students have appeared for the Open Book Examination. The examination was held in the month of May- June. The number of students appearing for DU OBE Exam 2021 held in May – June is around 5% higher as compared to last year.