DSE Odisha Releases Exam Schedule For Initial Appointee Teacher Recruitment 2022

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has announced the schedule of the computer-based test for the recruitment of 11,403 initial appointee teachers in government-run high schools across the State.

“Candidates who have applied for recruitment to the posts of Initial Appointee Teachers are hereby informed that the Computer Based Test for the recruitment shall be held from 03.03.2022 to 10.03.2022,” the notice read.

Candidates can download the admit cards through their registered login from the website https://dseodisha.in from February 21, 2022 onwards. Admit cards shall not be sent by any other mode. Candidates are to take a printout of the admit card and produce it for admission at the test centres,” the notice added.

The Directorate said candidates need to report at the examination centres 90 minutes before the examination starts.

The date and time of the examination for a candidate will be indicated on the Admit Card. Extra time 20 minutes per hour will be allowed to PWD candidates (on production of valid Disability Certificate at the Examination Centre).

For any technical guidance on downloading admit card, the candidates may contact the facilitation counter over Telephone No. 7406711218 and e-mail dseodishaiahelpdesk@gmail.com between 10 am and 6 pm on working days from 21.02.2022 onwards.

Check Schedule of Computer Based Test: