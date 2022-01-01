Dry Weather To Prevail Over Several Odisha Dists In Next 24 Hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Dry weather along with shallow to moderate fog most likely to prevail over several districts of Odisha, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to fall gradually by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in the next three days. However, there will be no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

“Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of south interior Odisha, Angul, Dhenkanal and Cuttack,” IMD said in its bulletin.