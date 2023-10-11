Dry Weather To Prevail Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The conditions are favourable for the further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its midday bulletin on Wednesday.

According to the weather office, southwest monsoon has been subdued in Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha.

With the effect of the humidity, people are troubled across the State. It is difficult to leave the house after 9 o’clock in the morning. Yesterday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius in Chandbali of Bhadrak district. Besides, the temperature of 18 cities in the state was above 35 degrees Celsius.

Humidity in the coastal Odisha has been recorded at 80 percent. The weather will continue like this for the next 4 days. The sky is cloudless in most parts of the state. Temperatures at many places are 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal due to clear skies. The regional MeT center has predicted that the night temperature may also be one or two degrees above normal.