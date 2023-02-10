Dry Weather Prevailed Over Several Districts Of Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Dry weather will prevail in most districts of Odisha for the next few days, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD), regional office, here on Friday.

As per the IMD’s latest bulletin, dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Cuttack & Ganjam of Coastal Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts Angul, Khurda, Puri & Jagatsinghpur of Odisha.

Minimum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha, said the IMD.

They were appreciably above normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha, above normal at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, appreciably below normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha, below normal at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and normal at a few places over the districts of Odisha, it said.

The IMD further stated that the highest maximum temperature of 34.7 degree C was recorded at ANGUL and the lowest minimum temperature of 9.0oC was recorded at PHULBANI in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days: Days Forecast Warning

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.02.2023).

1.Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha. 2. Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput. YELLOW WARNING (BE UPDATED) Dense Fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.02.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.02.2023).

1.Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha. 2. Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of ,Koraput, Rayagada , Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal , Balasore , Bhadrak , Jajpur.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.02.2023 up to 0830hrsIST of 13.02.2023).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.02.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.02.2023).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:- No large change in Minimum temperature (Night temperature) during next 2 days and fall thereafter by 2 to 3 oC at many places over the districts of Odisha.