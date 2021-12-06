Dry Weather Likely To Prevail Over Most Of Odisha From Dec 7

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here on Monday informed that dry weather is likely to prevail across the state from December 7.

According to the IMD, the depression over the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a well-marked pressure and is likely to further weaken into a low pressure area (LPA) in the subsequent six hours.

” The depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’) over northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha coast moved northeastwards and weakened into well-marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh at 5.30 am.

It is likely to move northeastwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next six hours,” it added.

Although light to moderate rainfall is likely to lash some parts of Odisha today, dry weather is expected in the State tomorrow. Similarly, night temperature is likely to drop by three to four degrees from tonight, said the IMD.