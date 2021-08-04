Dry Fruits You Can Add To Your Weight Loss Diet

New Delhi: Dry fruits are filled with healthy nutrients and many of them are considered superfoods due to their high nutritional value. Thus, when you choose to eat them instead of regular snacks, you ensure that you do not increase your intake of unhealthy fats and carbohydrates that promote weight gain.

Moreover, dry fruits can also help people who have low metabolisms. This is because certain kinds of dry fruits can boost your metabolism, which is very helpful for losing weight.

Almonds:

Almonds have very low amounts of calories. A 100 grams of almonds contains only 576 kcals. Eating small amounts of almonds on a daily basis can provide your body with high levels of nutrients that are beneficial for overall health. These nutrients are proteins, mono-saturated fats and antioxidants. Furthermore, almonds also improve your health by lowering bad cholesterol, which tends to be high in people who are obese or overweight.

Pistachios:

People who like to snack frequently can benefit the most from eating pistachios. This is mainly because they have very high amounts of fibre, which helps your body feel full for longer periods of time. Additionally, fibre is good for digestion as it aids with bowel movement.

Cashews:

Cashews are delicious nuts that are quite popular in India. They provide your body with close to 73% of the recommended daily dose of magnesium. This is actually very beneficial for weight loss because magnesium helps your body regulate the fat and carbohydrate metabolism in the body.

Dates:

Dates are rich in flavour and very good for weight loss. This is because they have high fibre content, which will help to suppress your mid-day hunger pangs by making you feel full. As a result, you will be less prone to snacking between your meals. Dates are also beneficial as they provide your body with Vitamin B5. This vitamin is known for boosting your stamina, which means that you can exercise for a longer period, and work towards getting your ideal weight!

Walnuts:

Walnuts are a unique type of dry fruit as they contain a high amount of good fats such as omega 3 fatty acids and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). These fatty acids help to reduce body fat and are also good for cardiovascular health. This can be a great addition to the diet as many people who are overweight are already at risk for cardiovascular problems and this can be a great way to try and prevent them.

Brazil Nuts:

Brazil nuts have many properties that aid weight loss. They contain an essential amino acid known as L-arginine, which is very good for burning fat. It increases body metabolism and thus, prevents the accumulation of unhealthy fat. Brazil nuts have high amounts of certain minerals such as selenium, thiamine, phosphorus and magnesium which are all very good for the body to lose weight.