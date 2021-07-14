Drunk Youth Thrashes Forester In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A drunk youth allegedly assaulted a Forester in Muktapasi beat under Kamakhyanagar Western Forest Range in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pinku Parida of neighbouring Padmapokhari village.

The forest official Chandrasekhar Behera was severely injured.

According to reports, Behera was having his meal at home when Parida entered his residence in an inebriated condition and thrashed him.

Hearing Behera scream, other officials rushed to the spot and grabbed the assaulter. Later he was handed over to Kamakhyanagar police.

The injured forest official Behera said he did not know the assaulter before.