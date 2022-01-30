Drunk Woman Kills Husband After Heated Quarrel In Sundargarh Village

Koira: A woman allegedly killed her husband in a state of drunken stupor at Gopi Sahi in Oraghat village under Koira police station limits in Sundargarh district.

The deceased man has been identified as Shankar Munda and the accused wife is identified as Srimati Munda. The couple has four children.

The matter came to the fore after some neighbours noticed Shankar missing for the last two days and upon questioning, his wife Srimati revealed to have murdered him on Friday night under the influence of alcohol.

On intimation, Koira police reached the remote village on Sunday and seized the body, which was left unattended for the last two days, for post-mortem.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was ascertained that the couple was used to drinking after work. On Friday night, Shankar allegedly beat his wife after she refused to give him money for liquor, sources said.

Following this, a heated argument ensued between them, and in a fit of rage; Srimati hit her husband with a wooden plank a state of near-unconsciousness or insensibility under the influence of alcohol. Unable to take the hit, Shankar fell down on the floor and succumbed to death due to severe head injuries and blood loss, sources added.

On the other hand, police are investigating whether the accused woman killed her husband alone or more persons were involved in the murder. “A scientific team will collect evidence from the crime scene tomorrow after which the actual cause of death will be ascertained,” the police said.