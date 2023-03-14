Drunk TTE Urinates On Woman Passenger Inside Train, Arrested

Lucknow: After reports of urination on co-air passengers, similar incident also took place in trai. A Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly urinated on a woman passenger in an inebriated condition inside a train.

The incident has been reported on Sunday on the Akal Takht Express. The TTE was arrested and sent to jail by GRP.

The accused has been identified as TTE Munna Kumar, who has been booked under sections 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said Kumar was not on duty when the alleged incident happened.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Circle Officer (Lucknow) Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said Tuesday they were informed through their helpline number that a passenger had urinated on a woman.

“The incident happened around 12.30 am on Monday. We sent a team to Charbagh railway station, and we asked the complainant, who is also a railway employee, to give a written complaint. In the complaint, her husband said that the accused urinated on his wife. We arrested Kumar from Charbagh railway station. He was sent to judicial custody,” Sinha said.

A senior officer said Kumar was drunk when the alleged incident happened. “He was on the berth above the woman’s, and probably urinated in his sleep or unconscious state,” said the officer.