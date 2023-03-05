Drunk Student Urinates On Passenger In Delhi Bound American Airlines Flight, Held

New Delhi: A passenger flying on an American Airlines New Delhi-bound flight from New York has allegedly urinated on a fellow male passenger in a drunken state, sources said on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9:16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes of flying at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi at 10:12 pm on Saturday.

The accused is a student in a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew’, a source at the airport said.

After the student apologized, the male victim was not inclined to report the matter to police as it might jeopardize his career. It was nonetheless reported to Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI airport by the airline, it added.

‘The airline’s own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. The accused was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed.

According to the Civil Aviation Rules, if a passenger is found guilty of unruly behaviour, besides action under criminal law, he will be banned from flying for a particular time period, depending on the level of the offence. This is the second such incident in the last few months where a flyer relieved himself on a fellow passenger in an inebriated state.