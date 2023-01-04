Drunk Man Urinates On Female Passenger In Business Class Of Us-india Air India Flight

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an inebriated man exposed himself and urinated on a female passenger (a senior citizen) who was sitting in the business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26.

The incident was confirmed by Air India. The incident occurred on November 26 onboard Air India flight AI 102 when the flight was on its way from New York JFK airport to New Delhi.

It was when the passenger wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran that the incident came to light. She complained that AI cabin crew were insensitive to the situation and simply gave her a pair of pyjamas and slippers to change into, and no action was taken against the male passenger.

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident. The airline has also constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended to put the male passenger on ‘no-fly list’.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has now taken congnizance of the matter and stated that they are seeking a report from the airline and shall take action against those found negligent.