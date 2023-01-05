Drunk Man ‘Urinated’ On Woman’s Blanket Mid-Air On Paris-Delhi Flight

New Delhi: Ten days after the shocking November 26 incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a “drunk” male passenger allegedly “urinating” on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but penal action was not pressed after the passenger gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.

This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

It was not known which class the passengers were travelling.