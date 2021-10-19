Drunk Man Kills Transgender Wife In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A drunk man allegedly killed his transgender wife over a trivial issue at Hating under the Bhrahmanipal police outpost in Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhya, wife of accused Sadashiv Samal of the same village.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon when Samal came to the house in an inebriated condition and had a verbal spat with Sandhya.

The verbal spat turned into a violent fight and suddenly Samal attacked Sandhya with a sharp weapon. Following this, Sadhya died on the spot.

On being informed, Daitari police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem. The police also detained Samal and was questioning him.

According to locals, Samal defied social norms and married a transgender named Sandhya years ago and has been staying at a rented house in Hating. However, their relationship soured over time and they frequently quarreled over money.